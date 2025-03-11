Insider suggests Arne Slot could allow ‘important’ Liverpool ace to leave Anfield in the summer

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

One Liverpool player has been tipped to exit Anfield on loan during the summer transfer window.

From being on the verge of making England’s Euro 2024 squad just over nine months ago, Jarell Quansah has had to accept a bit-part role for the Reds this season, starting only two Premier League games under Arne Slot (one of which was on the opening day).

The 22-year-old’s half-time withdrawal against Ipswich in August set the tone for what’s been a frustrating campaign for him personally, with Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate proving to be too fearsome a centre-back partnership to break up.

Quansah tipped for potential Liverpool loan exit

Former Manchester United and Blackburn chief scout Mick Brown, who remains well-connected within the game, has claimed that Liverpool could be open to loaning out the defender ahead of next season, but stopped short of suggesting a permanent sale.

He told Football Insider: “Liverpool are planning to sign a new centre-back, but if they do that, you have to ask questions about where Quansah fits in. He’s been their third or fourth choice centre-half for the last couple of years and has come into the side, but that hasn’t happened as much this season.

“If they’re looking at the likes of Marc Guehi coming in, it’s only going to push him further down the pecking order. If they’re not going to rely on Quansah to come into the team, he’s going to question his role.

“It’s definitely possible that he leaves the club on loan in the summer. Liverpool like him and think he’s got a lot of potential so they won’t want to let him leave permanently, so a loan could be best for all parties. It will allow him to get more regular game-time and potentially come into their first-team plans when he returns.”

Quansah still a very important player for Liverpool

Quansah has had one previous loan spell, spending four months at League One side Bristol Rovers in 2023, although any temporary move away from Liverpool this year would surely be at a higher level.

Although Slot ruthlessly hooked him at half-time away to Ipswich, the Reds boss has also praised the 22-year-old as an ‘important‘ player who, despite rarely starting, has still been deployed in 20 matches so far this season.

The Warrington native could still have a crucial part to play at Anfield over the next couple of months. With Joe Gomez sidelined for another few weeks and both Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk one yellow card away from a suspension in the Champions League, our number 78 might yet be needed in some massive games.

In any case, Liverpool aren’t in a position to jettison centre-backs unless they bring some in over the summer. Should someone like Guehi or Dean Huijsen arrive, maybe then a loan exit for Quansah could be more plausible.

Even then, much could depend on whether any of our current options depart, with our legendary captain yet to sign a new contract. As it stands, the Reds can’t afford to allow the final goalscorer of the Jurgen Klopp era to leave.