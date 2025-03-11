Liverpool fans will be laughing & crying at PSG incident that could cost Arne Slot the game

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Dominik Szoboszlai appeared to be denied a reasonable penalty shout ahead of the first-half break in the Champions League.

The Hungarian international wasn’t exactly hacked down in the area, but the contact on the midfielder seemed clear as day for those present inside Anfield on Tuesday night.

The Merseysiders entered the second-half a goal behind PSG (level on aggregate) following Ousmane Dembele’s opener on the 12th minute of action.

Dominik Szoboszlai incident would have been a soft penalty

Footage shared courtesy of TNT Sports shows our No.8 being struck on the back of the thigh by Fabian Ruiz, with the Spanish midfielder completely missing the ball.

It’s not exactly career-ending stuff, but Szoboszlai feels the contact and goes down in the 18-yard-box.

We can understand why the referee, Istvan Kovacs, opted not to penalise the incident – but it’s one we’ve seen go against Liverpool on so many occasions.

O Liverpool reclamou de pênalti no Szoboszlai. O árbitro mandou seguir!pic.twitter.com/C1XEBLnoqb — Papo de Boleiros 🇧🇷 (@_papoboleiros) March 11, 2025

Liverpool need a big moment from a substitute

We’ve been far more aggressive this time around compared to our limp showing against the Ligue 1 outfit in the first leg in Paris.

That said, it seems highly unlikely that we’ll see Liverpool get back in the lead without one of Arne Slot’s generally well-timed mid-game tweaks.

Mo Salah appeared to have little luck coming up against Nuno Mendes, with the Egyptian limited to just one shot on target (63 minutes into the tie).

The less said about Diogo Jota’s performance the better, with the Portuguese international toothless – earning a 6.4/10 rating, courtesy of Sofascore – against Luis Enrique’s backline.

→ 0 shots on target

→ 2 shots off target

→ 1 shot blocked

→ 0/3 dribbles completed

→ 29 touches

→ 11/15 passes completed (73%)

→ 1/9 ground duels won

→ Lost possession 12x

It’s the kind of game just crying out for the unbridled chaos of Darwin Nunez, and perhaps our prior match-winner in Harvey Elliott.

