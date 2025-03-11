(Video) Liverpool and PSG fans try to outshout each other as atmosphere builds ahead of kick-off

Image via @Ganzerwika on X

The atmosphere is building nicely ahead of kick-off between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield tonight.

The Reds take a 1-0 lead into the home leg of this Champions League round-of-16 tie, albeit a fortuitous one after Alisson Becker’s heroics in France last week and Harvey Elliott’s late sucker punch.

Athough some of the noises coming from French media – and indeed from the PSG camp – in recent days have been less than gracious, the away supporters who’ve travelled from Paris for the second game appear to be mixing well with their Merseyside counterparts.

Liverpool and PSG fans in full voice ahead of kick-off

Liverpool supporter @Ganzerwika on X shared footage of the two sets of fans indulging in a simultaneous shouting match in one pub on Tuesday afternoon.

While the Kopites who were present repeatedly bellowed the name of their beloved club, the PSG brigade broke into their own chant as they tried to outshout the locals, all of which was played out amid a friendly and cordial atmosphere.

Great to see a fervent yet friendly atmosphere around Liverpool

This is exactly the kind of interaction we love to see ahead of a massive European match – no animosity, no hint of trouble; just two sets of fans sharing the same pub and fervently cheering in support of their own teams rather than looking for hostility.

Hopefully it can remain that way right throughout the Parisians’ visit to Liverpool, from the early evening right the way through the match itself and afterwards.

In an era where football fans are being increasingly priced out of attending matches and being shown scant regard by competition organisers, it’s great to see that those supporters fortunate enough to be in a position to travel can generate a fervent yet friendly atmosphere.

The PSG fan base who’ve made the journey to Merseyside definitely seem to be enoying themselves, and we hope that they come away from their visit with plenty of positive memories…except, of course, for the final result at Anfield later!

You can view the two sets of supporters chanting below, via @Ganzerwika on X: