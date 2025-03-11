Report: Liverpool could seek to replace Salah with Ballon d’Or rival if Egyptian leaves in the summer

(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain and Carl Recine/Getty Images)

How do you replace a genuine Ballon d’Or candidate in Mo Salah, if indeed Liverpool are required to do so in three months’ time?

The answer, according to one report which has emerged on Tuesday, is with another winger who’s been touted as a viable contender this year for the biggest individual honour in football.

Despite taking his goal tally for the season to 32 with a brace at the weekend, and duly moving into outright third place in the Reds’ all-time scoring charts, the club have somehow yet to renew the Egyptian’s contract, which expires in June. Therefore, the possibility of an all too premature exit grows by the day.

Liverpool eyeing Raphinha as potential Salah replacement

According to CaughtOffside, Liverpool could seek to replace Salah (if he were to depart) with Barcelona winger Raphinha.

The 28-year-old is being closely monitored not just by the Reds, but also Newcastle, Arsenal and Manchester United, all of whom could try to tempt the former Leeds player back to the Premier League.

The report claims that the northwestern duo are best placed to sign the Brazil international as they are ‘better equipped financially’ to do so; and although the LaLiga giants are understandably reluctant to sell, their ‘poor financial situation’ could yet force them into cashing in on their number 11.

Raphinha’s good, but he’s no Mo Salah

The truth is that Liverpool shouldn’t be looking to replace Salah with anyone this summer, as they ought to be doing everything in their power to ensure that the Egyptian doesn’t walk away on a free transfer in just over three months’ time.

However, if that dreaded scenario comes to pass, we find it difficult to envisage the Reds replacing him with Raphinha, even with the Barcelona winger scoring nine goals in as many Champions League games this season (and 25 in all competitions).

LFC typically look towards players in the 25-or-under age bracket when it comes to prospective recruits, and the Brazilian turned 28 in December, so it’d hard to imagine FSG sanctioning a big-money move for someone whose 30s aren’t all that far away.

Also, while the former Leeds star is capable of playing on the right flank, he’s predominantly a left-sided forward and therefore wouldn’t be a direct replacement for Salah unless Arne Slot firmly sees him in that role.

As excellent as Raphinha has been this season, he doesn’t have the incredible goalscoring consistency of Liverpool’s number 11 over the course of several years, and the Anfield hierarchy’s efforts should be trained on ensuring that the Egyptian renews rather than hastily trying to replace him this summer.