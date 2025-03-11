What Mo Salah did instantly after penalty defeat will break every Liverpool fan’s heart

(Pictures courtesy of TNT Sports & Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Mo Salah looked heartbroken after Desire Doue’s penalty confirmed Liverpool’s exit from the Champions League.

The Merseysiders were dumped out of the competition in the round of 16 after PSG punished spot-kicks Gianluigi Donnarumma saved from Curtis Jones and Darwin Nunez.

The French champions had taken the game to extra-time and penalties after Ousmane Dembele’s first-half goal cancelled out Harvey Elliott’s winner in Paris in the first leg.

Liverpool are set to next take on Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.

Mo Salah in tears after penalty heartbreak

Boy, oh boy, was that hard to take.

The sight of Salah in tears after the final penalty certainly won’t be making Liverpool fans at home and abroad feel any better, either.

Fabrizio Romano shared images on X (formerly Twitter), courtesy of TNT Sports coverage of our Champions League clash, of the 32-year-old’s post-match reaction as the players went over to applaud our home support.

What an absolute shame if this is indeed the right winger’s final European campaign with the club ahead of his contract expiring at the end of the campaign.

On the flip side of the coin, it’s looking likely that he’ll, at the very least, walk away with one major piece of silverware come the end of May.

Mo Salah, in tears at Anfield after Liverpool get eliminated 💔🇪🇬 pic.twitter.com/z2ppvcjO3x — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 11, 2025

PSG nullified Salah at Anfield

Credit where credit is due to Luis Enrique’s PSG who looked a force capable of challenging for the Champions League this term.

The Egyptian King was on point creatively throughout our European encounter, supplying two key passes (courtesy of Sofascore) as Liverpool struggled to find a breakthrough on home turf.

It was just a shame we couldn’t see our No.11 impose himself on the tie with another goal to add to his burgeoning tally for the 2024/25 season (32 goals in 42 appearances across all competitions).

→ 1 shot on target

→ 2 shots off target

→ 1 shot blocked

→ 1 big chance missed

