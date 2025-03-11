Sky reporter names five players who could leave Liverpool as part of summer squad overhaul

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

There hasn’t been much turnover of players at Liverpool over the past year, with the club’s attention instead focused on filling essential roles such as a new head coach and sporting director, but it could be a rather different story this coming summer.

Chief among the potential exits are Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, each of whom are rapidly approaching the final three months of their respective Anfield contracts, and replacing even one of that trio could be a tall order given their massive importance to the team.

Lesser-seen faces such as Jarell Quansah have also been touted with a possible exit from the club (albeit on a loan basis), while the rumour mill is churning out no shortage of names in terms of possible additions by Arne Slot.

Five Liverpool players touted for summer exits

On Tuesday morning, Florian Plettenberg took to X with a list of five players who could viably move on from Liverpool in the summer as part of a proposed overhaul of the Reds’ squad.

The Sky Germany reporter posted: “Liverpool FC are already preparing for an exciting summer transfer window. A reshaping of the squad is planned, with several new signings expected. Potential departures include Caoimhin Kelleher, Wataru Endo, Harvey Elliott, Federico Chiesa, and Diogo Jota.”

Liverpool mustn’t sanction wholesale exits unless new faces are brought in

If indeed Liverpool are to execute an ‘exciting summer transfer window’, as Plettenberg has stated, then it seems inevitable that a few players will leave to make way for those coming in.

However, Reds fans may have understandable reservations about the extent of market activity, given how few signings the club has made since the start of 2024, and significant departures should only be sanctioned if there are options of similar or superior quality brought in.

Of the five players that the German reporter mentioned, Kelleher seems the likeliest to leave given the astounding performances of Alisson Becker and the impending arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili.

A loan exit for Chiesa could be plausible if he continues to struggle for game-time at Liverpool, having started just three times since his move from Juventus last August.

However, it’d be a huge surprise to us if Jota were allowed to depart, even with his worrying injury record; and although Endo and Elliott have only been sporadic starters this season, both have proven to be vital squad players who shouldn’t be jettisoned too readily.

While it’s understandable that footballers who aren’t playing many minutes may seek a fresh start elsewhere, the intensity of the modern game and the relentlessness of the fixture schedule makes it imperative to have quality in reserve, not just in the starting XI.

Liverpool must take great care in deciding which players to cut from Slot’s squad over the summer, particularly if the hierarchy struggle to secure their main incoming transfer targets.