What Salah and Trent did after training ground incident shows that there’s no rift whatsoever

Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold enjoyed a playful fight in Liverpool training on Monday, and while some media outlets tried to present it as a genuine rift, it’s since been made clear that there’s no animosity whatsoever between the two.

The Reds pair began pushing and shoving at one point in yesterday’s session, with some of their teammates jumping in to act as ‘peacemakers’, but it seemed evident from the smiles on the players’ faces that there was nothing sinister going on.

Fresh information has since come to light which should quash any speculation over a divide in the LFC camp once and for all.

All smiles between Salah and Trent

In the Liverpool Echo, Paul Gorst reported of how the incident was viewed by personnel close to the AXA Training Centre, and what Salah and Trent were seen doing after the session on Monday.

He wrote: ‘Those closer to the day-to-day ongoings at the training ground insisted it was all light-hearted ribbing between two close team-mates and reporters at the open session itself on Monday also noted as much.

‘The pair were later spotted around the £50m complex laughing and joking after training, further reinforcing the idea that labelling it a storm in a teacup would even be overegging it. Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn would have a hard time selling it to the box office, that much is certain.’

As Gorst put it, ‘it speaks to just how serene things are at Liverpool just now that some pre-training hijinks between two long-time friends and colleagues was quickly packaged into something more sinister’.

No reason to worry about any rift between Salah and Trent

In this era of round-the-clock football coverage not just on mainstream broadcasters but also via social media, the most minor of incidents can be twisted to suit a particular agenda. In this case, some parties seemed determined to bend a light-hearted exchange between Salah and Trent to fit their desired narrative of a split within the Reds’ camp.

Although both players are rapidly approaching the end of their respective contracts at Anfield, with no sign of an imminent resolution to the saga, their performances on the pitch this season clearly illustrate that they’re fully committed to the cause and determined to help LFC to win major silverware in Slot’s first campaign at the helm.

If there are any lingering suspicions of a rift between the pair – and there shouldn’t be – those could be put to bed tonight if, as they’ve shown many times in recent years, they combine to devastating effect in Liverpool’s Champions League fixture against Paris Saint-Germain.

Salah and Trent were laughing and joking at the AXA Training Centre yesterday and have the highest respect for one another, and they’d probably be giggling to themselves at erroneous reports of a divide in the camp after their mock fight in Kirkby!