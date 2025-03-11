Bundesliga expert: Liverpool are lining up ‘unstoppable’ colossus to replace Anfield stalwart

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool could turn to one of their favourite markets as they look towards a succession plan for a modern-day Anfield great.

Virgil van Dijk will become a free agent at the end of June as things stand, but even if the Reds captain were to sign a new contract before then, FSG may need to start seriously considering how to replace him in the long-term as he turns 34 in July.

LFC have often recruited from the Bundesliga in recent years, with Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch, Ibrahima Konate, Wataru Endo, Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita all leaving the German top flight for a move to Anfield, and another name might potentially be added to that list in the summer.

Liverpool lining up future move for Nico Schlotterbeck

On Tuesday lunchtime, Christian Falk – Head of Football with German publication Bild – took to X with an update on one player who Liverpool are lining up as a prospective successor to their current number 4.

The journalist claimed that the Reds have Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck ‘on their list’ as a potential long-term replacement for Van Dijk.

The 25-year-old’s current contract runs to 2027 and is worth €5m per year, equal to just over £81,000 per week, and BVB want to hand him a new deal as they seek to tie down the player.

✅ Liverpool habe Nico Schlotterbeck (25, contract til 2017) of @BVB Dortmund on their List

❇️ Schlotterbeck could be the successor of Virgil van Dijk (33)

❇️ The centre-back has a salary of €5mio per year

❇️ Dortmund want to give him a new contract @BILD_Sport pic.twitter.com/5TVPt752Ij — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) March 11, 2025

Schlotterbeck would be a tremendous successor to Van Dijk

Hopefully Liverpool will secure a contract extension for Van Dijk and won’t have to replace the Dutchman for at least another couple of years, but if he were to move on this summer, they could do a lot worse than bringing in Schlotterbeck (or possibly another rumoured target in Dean Huijsen).

Hailed by his former underage coach Jörg Schuller for his ‘unstoppable‘ work ethic in training, the 25-year-old has matured into one of the best ball-playing centre-backs in Europe.

As per FBref, he ranks among the top 1% of positional peers on the continent over the past year for progressive passes per game (7.42), the top 2% for assists (0.11) and shot-creating actions (1.85) per 90 minutes, and the top 5% for progressive carries per match (1.67).

The 6 foot 3 defender also carries out his core defensive duties with distinction, featuring in the 84th and 79th percentiles respectively for his rate of tackles (2.01) and blocks (1.56) per 90 minutes. Plus, he’s predominantly left-footed, a trait that Liverpool don’t have among their current centre-back options (Transfermarkt).

As excellent an addition as Schlotterbeck would appear to be, though, it must be noted that we’re only at a stage of the Reds having him in mind as a possible successor to Van Dijk, and there’s a good chance that Dortmund tie him down to a new contract.

However, it’s good to hear that FSG appear to be aiming high when it comes to ultimately replacing our legendary captain, which’ll be a gargantuan task when the moment comes.