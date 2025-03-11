What Trent Alexander-Arnold was doing on touchline during injury assessment isn’t good news for Liverpool

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold looked to have seriously hurt himself in the second-half of Liverpool’s Champions League encounter with PSG.

The England international was replaced by Jarell Quansah, with the Reds a goal down (but level on aggregate owing to their late winner in Paris) and searching for a first goal.

The Merseysiders couldn’t find an answer to Ousmane Dembele’s opener, the sole effort on the night at the time of writing, leaving the game to head into extra time.

Really awkward, painful landing for Trent Alexander-Arnold. Knee flexed and ankle rolled. And terrible timing with Carabao Cup final on Sunday and then the first chance to impress Thomas Tuchel with England. Very frustrating, was playing really well, too. #LIVPSG — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) March 11, 2025

Trent Alexander-Arnold looked in a lot of pain

It’s far from ideal news for Arne Slot ahead of our trip to Wembley for the Carabao Cup final meeting with Newcastle on Sunday.

The potential for more tired legs and, critically, the highly likely possibility that Liverpool could be without our vice-skipper against Eddie Howe’s men.

The early signs weren’t positive on that front, with Alexander-Arnold appearing in serious pain after rolling his ankle at Anfield.

We might have seen Trent Alexander Arnold play for Liverpool for the last time 🥲 pic.twitter.com/8YVy8G12zE — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) March 11, 2025

The fullback did manage to make the long walk around the pitch, so there’s perhaps some hope that the injury issue isn’t season-ending.

What a shame it would be for the Real Madrid-linked defender to have potentially played his final game in the famous red shirt ahead of his contract expiring this summer.

What did that stats say about Trent?

With Conor Bradley still yet to recover from the injury he picked up against Aston Villa, our options at right-back are now looking rather bare.

The England international, in our view, had been enjoying a decent game, even if the scoring on offer from Sofascore doesn’t necessarily reflect it.

→ 3 interceptions

→ Dribbled past twice

→ 1 error leading to a shot

→ 4/9 ground duels won

→ 0/2 aerial duels won

→ Lost possession 14x

→ 4/7 long balls completed

→ 2/5 dribbles completed

→ 1 shot blocked

→ 1 shot offtarget

Trent Alexander-Arnold did well to quell the threat of PSG dangerman Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who was all but invisible at L4.

All we need now is to see Mo Salah put aside the demons of the first half and play a decisive role in extra-time.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile