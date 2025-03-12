Arne Slot’s Nunez reaction will catch the eye of many Liverpool fans

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Darwin Nunez’s penalty miss against PSG helped ensure that we were knocked out of the Champions League but it wasn’t his fault that the Reds are out.

It takes courage to step up and handle the pressure of taking a penalty in such a game but it wasn’t to be for the Uruguayan and he was visibly upset after the game.

Cameras captured how Arne Slot reacted the moment he reunited with the forward after the shoot-out concluded and it showed a level of understanding and support from the head coach.

Despite not being the favourite player of many fans, nobody wants to see the 25-year-old suffer after his confidence issues of the past.

Daniel Sturridge said that our side would be ‘devastated’ with the result and there will be few feeling more down than the striker.

Darwin Nunez looked gutted to let Liverpool down

It’s safe to say that the performance of our No.9 in Paris was a lot better than what we saw in the second leg, as we struggled to create a real goal threat the longer the game went on.

Media in France have given the former Benfica man a rating of 1/10 for his performance in the match and though that’s certainly harsh, his impact was rather slight.

Now we and he can only look ahead to the Carabao Cup final on Sunday and hope that everyone can have the perfect excuse to bounce back at the first time of asking.

With fresh injury problems being picked up against Luis Enrique’s side, it’s time for the club and the dressing room to come together and prove why we’re the best team in the country.

You can watch the moment between Nunez and Slot via @n1918229 on X:

