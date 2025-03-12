Arne Slot’s double injury update spells danger for Carabo Cup final on Sunday

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool were eliminated out of the Champions League at the hands of PSG and also had to deal with two players being withdrawn through injury.

Speaking about the fitness of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibou Konate, Arne Slot addressed the media after the game and said (via liverpoolfc.com): “I have to ask but for me Ibou was more that he was tired than it was an injury.

“With Trent, he had to come off. That’s never a good sign.

“And from what I heard from people that saw the images or how he got injured, that didn’t look very good.

“So I would be surprised if he is available for Sunday.”

It’s a worry that both are not certain to be involved for the Carabao Cup final, especially given our problems at right back at present.

Our head coach said that it felt ‘unfair’ to be eliminated in the way that we did and ending the match with Jarell Quansah and Wataru Endo as part of our back four, perhaps summed this up best.

With Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez out too, it seems highly likely we will be playing at Wembley with an inexperienced player on the right side of our defence.

However, our back line was probably the strongest part of squad against PSG and we actually needed more from those up top to stand a chance of beating Luis Enrique’s side.

With Darwin Nunez receiving a 1/10 rating for his performance, that perhaps further demonstrates why we were knocked out of Europe.

The boss reflected fondly on what was a brilliant effort in the Champions League this season and with the Premier League title race looking so favourable, it’s now all about Sunday.

If Liverpool can win the Carabao Cup, it allows all the players an opportunity to celebrate what they’ve done so far, before then resetting and resting before the conclusion of the campaign.

