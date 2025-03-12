Not Nunez; Liverpool forward spotted on his knees during penalties against PSG

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans won’t need reminding that we’re out of the Champions League at the hands of PSG, with our opponents clinching victory on penalties.

It certainly wasn’t our best night at Anfield but you couldn’t question the efforts of our players, even those who didn’t make it onto the pitch.

Reporting from the press box, Lewis Steele took to X to write: ‘there should be a live cam on Federico Chiesa during this shootout. man is on his knees praying. genuinely’

It’s an insight into how committed the forward is, despite only playing a small role in our season to date – as he watched on for the ‘lottery’ (as Virgil van Dijk labelled them) penalty shoot-out.

Following the match against Plymouth, some pundits questioned the Italian’s ability though none can question the commitment he has for the Reds.

Federico Chiesa is clearly very passionate about Liverpool

Given the quality of spot kicks we saw from Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones, there may be some who would have wished that the 27-year-old was on the pitch for the shoot-out.

With Jamie Carragher sharing his belief that Arne Slot ‘doesn’t trust’ the former Juventus man, it does call into question why he was signed if not to be able to help the squad.

We saw a far from fully fit Cody Gakpo come on for 20 minutes, when the Italian international has been seemingly fit and available for weeks now – without any minutes.

It seems obvious that a summer exit is on the cards, though now that our lead in the Premier League is so large, we may see some rotation in the squad.

This may allow Chiesa to come and show everyone what he can offer but it’s clear that he’s not going to get many chances in the biggest of games.

there should be a live cam on Federico Chiesa during this shootout. man is on his knees praying. genuinely — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) March 11, 2025

