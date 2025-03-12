Kerkez alternative: Liverpool have ‘strong interest’ in £60m gem who Shearer dubbed ‘outstanding’

(Photo by Lewis Storey and Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The Liverpool hierarchy will have a keen eye on several players from the opposition when the Reds face Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

The Premier League leaders have been heavily linked with Alexander Isak of late, with David Ornstein recently confirming their interest in the Swedish striker, while a renewed pursuit for Anthony Gordon after nearly securing his return to Merseyside last summer hasn’t been ruled out of the question.

Another member of Eddie Howe’s squad is also believed to be on Richard Hughes’ radar, and it’s in a position where LFC appear to be targeting quite a few prospective recruits.

Liverpool showing ‘strong interest’ in Lewis Hall

According to CaughtOffside on Wednesday, Liverpool are showing a ‘strong interest’ in Newcastle left-back Lewis Hall, with the report indicating that the Reds also remain keen on both Isak and Gordon.

However, as claimed by the same outlet, FSG would have to be prepared to dig deep into the transfer budget for the 20-year-old, who the Magpies value at £60m.

The youngster won’t line up against Arne Slot’s side at Wembley, though, having suffered a season-ending foot injury in his team’s defeat at Anfield a fortnight ago.

Could Hall be an ideal alternative if Liverpool don’t get Kerkez?

With this report following on from Fabrizio Romano’s recent claims that Liverpool are ‘monitoring’ Milos Kerkez, it seems very much as though a new left-back is on the agenda for Hughes in the lead-up to the summer transfer window.

The Bournemouth defender insisted on a livestream a few weeks ago that he has no plans to join the Reds, and if he isn’t for turning, then FSG’s focus could conceivably switch to trying to land Hall from Newcastle.

The former Chelsea youngster has certainly made a glowing impression on Tyneside, with The Telegraph‘s Luke Edwards noting how the 20-year-old has routinely gone above the call of duty to complete extra training sessions, and Alan Shearer hailing him as ‘outstanding‘ this season.

With Andy Robertson’s attacking influence waning in recent months, Hall could be an ideal alternative to take on that responsibility from left-back if Liverpool were to sign him, having contributed five assists this term for the Magpies.

His nationality is also a significant plus point, as his acquisition wouldn’t take up one of the Reds non-homegrown slots when naming their Premier League and European squads.

Even though the Anfield hierarchy won’t get to see him action for the rest of this season, we suspect that he’ll remain firmly of interest when the summer transfer window begins.