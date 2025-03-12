Salah could be crying about more than PSG defeat if Thierry Henry’s Barcelona prediction comes true

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool were eliminated from the Champions League at the hands of PSG and whilst many players looked upset, Mo Salah seemed to take it worse than most.

Cameras captured the Egyptian in tears as he left the pitch against the French side and for a man with such lofty ambitions for himself and the team, you can understand why.

Though the Reds look poised for Premier League glory this season, if our No.11 wants to win the biggest prizes in the game – he’d have loved another European trophy.

Add on a quest for personal glory too, any chances of the Ballon d’Or may have taken a big hit by being eliminated in the round of 16.

Speaking about who could win the trophy, Thierry Henry said on CBS: “Raphinha is ahead, yeah, for me now.



“Raphinha is ahead because of what he’s doing in the Champions League, he’s on 11 goals in the Champions League.

“Mo Salah is a great contender for it. Kane is a contender… but Raphinha is on a lot of goals, with only one penalty…

“Mo Salah is having a season in the Premier League that we will never see again.”



It’s likely a thought that has since passed the mind of the 32-year-old, who is driven by helping his team but knows the personal rewards that come with winning the biggest trophies.

Raphinha seems to be Mo Salah’s main Ballon d’Or competitor

The Frenchman was equally as impressed with the performance of the Ligue 1 side at Anfield, which may also help our attacker’s hopes – if we were eliminated by the eventual winners.

Given our links to the Barcelona player as well, it would be amazing should the Reds secure a double deal this summer and end up with both Mo Salah and Raphinha in our squad.

In the short term though, we may now see the Egyptian international on a mission to prove that he’s the best in the world with a string of massive performances in the coming weeks.

A Wembley cup final on Sunday provides the perfect chance for instant redemption and whilst some may be planning their summer holidays, our club legend will be chasing down records.

Goals and assists are what he needs in order to prove himself as the best the league has ever seen and if he can run a mockery of opposition defences – then we may be in for a treat.

Let’s hope Mo reacts in the most positive way and we see him determined to prove to everyone that he is the best in the world at the moment.

You can watch Henry’s comments on Salah’s Ballon d’Or chances via @cbssportsgolazo on X:

"Raphinha is ahead, with the Ballon d'Or." Thierry Henry believes the Barcelona star is an early favorite to take home the prestigious award 👇 pic.twitter.com/6t6V4meq0J — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 11, 2025

