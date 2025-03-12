Rio Ferdinand drops six-word verdict after Liverpool suffer PSG penalty heartbreak

(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans experienced the rare feeling of disappointment this season and Rio Ferdinand shared his thoughts on our European elimination.

PSG were the better team over two legs but it took penalties for them to get the upper hand.

Supporters not inside Anfield were given the pleasure of not having to endure the former Manchester United defender on commentary, like we did in the first leg.

Instead, the 46-year-old took to X to state: ‘This PSG team are a problem….’

In a rare moment, it’s a fair shout from the former England International as Luis Enrique’s side are some team.

PSG will take some stopping in the Champions League

Their route to the final will see them likely face Aston Villa in the next round, before Arsenal or Real Madrid in the semis – meaning we may well be backing the French champions to make it all the way to Munich.

Arne Slot’s side were rightly given credit for a defensive performance in Paris, one that ended with us taking a one-goal lead back to Merseyside.

However, we would have liked to have seen more chances and possession in the second leg but found it difficult to break down our visitors.

Luis Enrique said that his side would attack from the off and that the tie had the quality of a Champions League final, something he was probably proven right on.

We’ll see how far the Parisians get in the competition but they will cause big problems to whoever they face and with Ligue 1 being easier than La Liga and the Premier League, the ability for them to rest will certainly aid progression to the business end of this year’s competition.

You can view Ferdinand’s comments on PSG via @rioferdy5 on X:

This PSG team are a problem…. — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) March 11, 2025

