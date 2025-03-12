Semi-automated offside release the truth about PSG’s Anfield goal

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool fell out of the Champions League at the hands of PSG and despite the French side being a fierce opponent, their only goal was far from awe inspiring.

With Arne Slot labeling our exit as ‘unfair’, many pointed to a possible offside in the lead up to Ousmane Dembele’s goal.

Bradley Barcola received the ball on the right wing and drove at our defence, before a mix-up between Alisson Becker and Ibou Konate allowed a simple tap-in.

However, there were some online who suggested that the French winger was in an offside position and the footage from the semi-automated offside has now been shared.

It shows that 22-year-old was in fact onside and so the decision for the goal to stand was the correct one on the night.

You can view the Barcola offside courtesy of beIN Sports (via @DaleJohnsonESPN on X):

Rio Ferdinand declared that the Parisians are ‘a problem’, which we certainly experienced first hand over both legs.

However, given all their attacking prowess and possession, for this to be their only goal of the tie does show that we played very well to keep them away from our goal.

We saw how much elimination hurt Mo Salah at full-time and the whole squad will be hurting after what was a rare feeling of disappointment this season.

We’ll see how strong Luis Enrique’s side are as they progress in the competition but it does feel like we came up against a very good team.

With possible games against Aston Villa and Arsenal on the horizon too, we may well be backing the French outfit to get to the final in May.

Regardless, we can have little complaint of being beaten by the better side over two legs.

