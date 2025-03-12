Fan footage of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s distraught reaction to missing the Carabao Cup final

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold left the pitch against PSG with an injury and it’s safe to say that the right back was devastated to do so.

You could see from the television coverage that the Scouser was in pain but this has been doubly confirmed now that fresh fan footage has been shared online.

You can watch two angles of Alexander-Arnold’s reaction via @drwnunez on X:

i hate my life pic.twitter.com/lTSQe1DriD — hae (@drwnunez) March 12, 2025

Speaking after the game, Arne Slot said that he would be ‘surprised’ if our vice captain would be available to play in the cup final on Sunday.

Paul Joyce has now reported for The Times that: ‘Injured Trent Alexander-Arnold set to miss Carabao Cup final’.

This will all come as a huge blow for the boyhood Red who missed the chance to aid our penalty chances against the Parisians and was writhing around in pain on the Anfield turf.

Trent Alexander-Arnold will be gutted to miss the Wembley meeting

You could see how distraught our No.66 was by suffering an injury that was set to make him miss out on facing Newcastle this weekend.

Our head coach said that it felt ‘unfair’ to be dumped out of the competition and after finishing the game with Jarell Quansah and Wataru Endo as part of our back four, this perhaps sums this up best.

Now we face the task of patching together a defence that can’t be aided by the injured Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley, who would have been a big help.

After last season’s League Cup final fitness problems, we’re certainly better off but it will be an issue that our head coach will need to solve.

Let’s hope we can get through the game and end it with Virgil van Dijk lifting the trophy once again.

