Who Van Dijk was spotted speaking to inside Anfield after Champions League exit is worrying

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Virgil van Dijk will have set Liverpool fans’ hearts racing after being spotted speaking to PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

The pair were spotted engaging in conversation after the Merseysiders suffered penalty heartbreak in their Champions League round of 16 exit to PSG.

The French champions secured progression to the quarterfinals after capitalising on Curtis Jones and Darwin Nunez’s missed penalties.

A disappointing result for Arne Slot’s men, but one they’ll need to move on from quickly ahead of a first clear shot at silverware on Sunday in the Carabao Cup final.

Was Virgil van Dijk being tapped up by PSG’s president?

As if the news of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s injury wasn’t bad enough, now we have to cope with the possibility that our skipper, Van Dijk, may have been the subject of a tapping up attempt?

For absolute clarity, it’s not immediately clear that this was the express purpose of conversations involving our No.4, Al-Khelaifi… and PSG advisor Luis Campos.

However, footage taken of the post-match event, courtesy of @CasseJosue on X (formerly Twitter) – with the added context of the Liverpool defender’s contract expiring this summer – is hardly reassuring.

Longue discussion entre Nasser al-Khelaïfi, Luis Campos et Virgil Van Dijk après la qualification du PSG contre Liverpool 👀@footmercato pic.twitter.com/yrsynXdCrJ — Josué Cassé (@CasseJosue) March 11, 2025

Let’s face it: Who wouldn’t want to bring the world’s leading centre-back talent to their club on a free transfer this summer?

It’s an absolute no brainer for a side like PSG with credible aspirations of being involved in the Champions League conversation for the foreseeable future.

Are PSG interested in signing Van Dijk?

Christian Falk has already rebuffed suggestions that Bayern Munich would be keen on taking advantage of Virgil van Dijk’s potential free agent status.

PSG, on the other hand, may very well take a different view on the situation, though we’ve yet to see any concrete evidence in reporting, or otherwise, indicating a desire to bring the player to Paris this summer.

One report cited by Football 365 suggested that European rivals Barcelona, ever keen on free agents, would be willing to take the 33-year-old off Liverpool’s hands should they not renew his contract.

Though, we at Empire of the Kop feel we’re all agreed that keeping Van Dijk at Anfield would be in the club’s best interests.

Who knows — perhaps a post-game chat with Nasser Al-Khelaifi is nothing to worry about!

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile