Van Dijk’s Anfield tunnel meeting with PSG explained as insider shares topic of conversation

Virgil van Dijk was spotted engaging in conversations with PSG officials after Tuesday evening’s match and many started to fear about his future.

You can watch footage of our captain chatting with Nasser Al-Khelaïfi and Luis Campos via @CasseJosue on X:

Longue discussion entre Nasser al-Khelaïfi, Luis Campos et Virgil Van Dijk après la qualification du PSG contre Liverpool 👀@footmercato pic.twitter.com/yrsynXdCrJ — Josué Cassé (@CasseJosue) March 11, 2025

After watching this video, many put two and two together but now Arthur Perrot and Fabrice Hawkins have reported for RMC Sport (translated):

‘And rather than the summer transfer window and contract negotiations, Virgil van Dijk wanted to apologise for his comments on Ligue 1 on the sidelines of the round of 16 first leg at the Parc des Princes last Wednesday (0-1).

‘During Luis Campos’s outburst at halftime in the first leg, the Dutchman blurted out “this isn’t Ligue 1” in the corridors of the Parc des Princes.

‘A phrase intended to calm the Parisian sports advisor during his complaints against the referees and the failure to send off Ibrahima Konaté after a clash with Bradley Barcola.

‘During Tuesday’s discussion at Anfield, the Dutch player explained that PSG is not only the best team he has faced this season, but it is also the best team he has faced in the last three seasons.

‘They also discussed certain situations during the match. This exchange was particularly appreciated by the PSG management.’

Instead of plotting a summer move to the French capital, the skipper was apologising for his first leg actions and congratulating the work of his opponents.

It was a show of class from Van Dijk towards PSG officials at Anfield

Luis Enrique spoke with similar humility after the game, stating that the Reds were the better team and that both sides deserved to qualify.

Arne Slot spoke with pride when reflecting on his maiden Champions League campaign at Anfield and it’s hard not to be impressed with what we did.

Our captain was showing his appreciation for the team that kicked us out of Europe as it was always going to take a big effort to remove us from the competition.

Although it hurt, the 33-year-old represented the club well and this is just another example of his brilliant leadership qualities.

Let’s hope that there aren’t any more teams who can stop us this season!

