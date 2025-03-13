Not Salah or Slot; American coach pins Liverpool praise on man who left Anfield last season

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have enjoyed a brilliant season so far and one coach believes that there’s someone who deserves more credit that people are currently providing.

Speaking with Inside Futbol, former MLS boss Anthony Hudson said: “I think the new manager has done an incredible job.

“But you also need to credit what Klopp left him.

“The team was in a good place, [there was] a strong culture [and] way of working.

“I think that is one of the important parts of the legacy Klopp left to the club.”

Should the Reds go on to clinch the biggest prize at the end of the season, then you can be assured that there will be loud renditions of the song we have for our former manager.

Jurgen Klopp’s impact on this Liverpool squad is very clear

Arne Slot’s amazing job at the club will be long analysed and Mo Salah’s numbers are certainly why we’re currently cruising in the league, though many will still point at Jurgen as being the deciding factor.

As he left the club last summer, he publicly spoke about how great things were destined for the team he left behind and it didn’t take long for this to be realised.

With confirmation from the German that he wants to be part of the celebrations that may follow any potential Premier League success, he clearly still feels attached to the club he left behind.

Klopp’s legacy at Anfield is already rich enough but if he can be attributed with credit for handing a team primed for title success to a new coach, whilst realising that he wasn’t the man to do it anymore – this could be the biggest prize of all.

