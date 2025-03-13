Arne Slot explains why Liverpool are about to play the ‘perfect game’ against Newcastle

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Arne Slot is readying himself to play in his first cup final as our head coach, with big plans on how it can be a day to remember for Liverpool.

Speaking with liverpoolfc.com, our head coach was asked if the Carabao Cup final was ‘the perfect game to have straight after going out of the Champions League’ and said:

“Yeah, it’s maybe the perfect game but I think our nine games in the league are going to be finals as well so if we had to play for the league on Sunday I think we would have been up for it also.

“But yeah, it’s always nice to play for a trophy, it’s always nice to win something.

“Although it is nine finals in the Premier League the upcoming [next league] game will not be the one where we can win something, so now this is the last game of the tournament and it’s against Newcastle.

“So, it’s going to be an interesting occasion and something to look forward to.”

It’s a rare instance of looking past the next game for our boss but he knows it’s always likely to be difficult to be eliminated from Europe and then immediately get yourself up for the next game.

What better way to do this though, than by making yourself a star at Wembley on a big occasion.

Arne Slot is looking to taste Wembley success with Liverpool

There will be many subplots during the game with Newcastle, though perhaps non greater than for our boss – who wants to enjoy a cup final victory at the first time of asking.

Players like Ryan Gravenberch have their own reason for personal redemption after missing last year’s game and things like this will be all the motivation some individuals need for Sunday.

With Paul Merson wanting to see Caoimhin Kelleher in goal for what could be his last game as a Red and Darwin Nunez handed the chance for PSG penalty vindication, it’s going to be a big call on who to pick in each position.

There’s no time for sentiment though, this is about getting the season back on track, winning a trophy and then using this to be able to refocus on a massive final set of fixtures to try and win the Premier League.

