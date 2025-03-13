Szoboszlai shares what he said to Nunez before major Van Dijk moment

(Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans are preparing for another cup final this weekend and Dominik Szoboszlai has been sharing stories of last season’s triumphs.

Speaking with liverpoolfc.com, the Hungarian reflected on Virgil van Dijk’s winner against Chelsea last season:

“Me and Darwin just said, ‘If he scores now, we run inside.’ We totally forgot about our injuries! But we were really happy.

“Of course, that’s our goal [to retain the trophy]. Last year was a little bit tricky. As I said, we had to wait until the really last minute, and I could see they are really tired, so I could feel them.

“But yeah, that’s how we’re going to go there and try to take the trophy.”

Watching the posse of injured stars unable to hold themselves back from celebrating the skipper’s goal last season was a moment every supporter enjoyed.

Szoboszlai will be hoping for more happy Wembley memories

Gary Neville has backed our captain to have another winning moment Wembley this weekend and we all hope that this will be the case.

After being eliminated from the Champions League by PSG, the mental and physical effects will still be present within the players.

It’s Arne Slot’s job to ensure we can re-focus and try to win his first piece of silverware since he arrived at the club this summer.

Despite fresh injuries that came with the game against the Parisians, we’re still many fans’ favourties to go on and lift the trophy.

After our No.8 joined Darwin Nunez as part of the injured group last season, they too will hope that they can be part of a winning team against Newcastle with an on-field impact this time.

