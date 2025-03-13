Signs new deal: Fabrizio Romano drops contract bombshell catching Liverpool in its radius

(Pictures courtesy of Fabrizio Romano's YouTube channel)

Joshua Kimmich, reportedly linked with a Liverpool transfer, has signed a contract extension with Bayern Munich.

The German international was understood to have attracted the wandering eyes of several recruitment teams across Europe, including Real Madrid.

Additional reporting even went as far as suggesting the 30-year-old would have been open to a move to Premier League clubs like the Reds, Arsenal and Manchester City.

The Merseysiders, of course, may very well be in need of the services of such a player, given the ever-present threat of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s expiring contract. Not to mention the lack of quality backup for Ryan Gravenberch in the No.6 position.

Joshua Kimmich commits his future to Bayern

Fabrizio Romano confirmed Kimmich’s new long-term contract, signed until the summer of 2029, in a Thursday afternoon update on X (formerly Twitter).

🔴⚪️🔐 Official, confirmed. Joshua Kimmich signs new long term deal at FC Bayern until June 2029. pic.twitter.com/YCHiv9xZ4J — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 13, 2025

The positionally versatile midfielder, who can also feature at right-back, credited his decision to the environment at the Bundesliga giants, which he deemed to be in line with his ‘sporting goals’.

“At FC Bayern I have the best environment to achieve my sporting goals. That is what my decision was based on,” the 97-cap Germany star was quoted by fcbayern.com.

“For me at the moment, there is no better package of team-mates, coaching staff and club environment in order to achieve maximum success. I feel at home here and I am not finished yet.”

Liverpool will have to widen their search

We’re admittedly fortunate to have the talents of Conor Bradley (21) at our disposal, should Trent Alexander-Arnold seek pastures new this summer.

Either way, of course, Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes will still be required to plump up the position – either to supply competition for the Northern Irishman or a superior starting option.

We’re certain that’s a guarantee if our vice-skipper opts to switch to Madrid on a free at the end of the campaign given his understudy’s ongoing injury struggles.

Talks were allegedly held with Kimmich, perhaps to help address that potential concern, so it’s evidently on our radar ahead of the summer transfer window.

To that end, there are options in world football who could make up for the potential offensive deficit we’ll suffer from losing out on a player of Alexander-Arnold’s ability.

Jeremie Frimpong, currently averaging a more than respectable 2.97 (to Trent’s 3.71) shot-creating actions (FBref), immediately springs to mind.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile