‘You know’: Gary Neville spots something telling from Salah & Van Dijk after PSG exit

Liverpool fans are eagerly awaiting this weekend’s Carabao Cup final and Gary Neville has shared his thoughts on Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

Speaking on ‘Stick to Football’, the former Manchester United defender said: “I can’t see Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk not being winners on Sunday.

“You know when you look at two players and you just think, who’s going to take that off them?”

Roy Keane joined his former teammate in backing the Reds for victory and we’ll all be hoping that this proves to be the case on Sunday.

Both men will be aware that this is still set to be their final campaigns at the club and so this would then be their penultimate chance of winning a trophy.

Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk will want to ensure victory at Wembley

After spotting our captain in conversation with PSG officials after this week’s elimination, some feared that a future in Paris awaited him.

The reason for the 33-year-old’s conversation has since been shared and it did at least ease some worries.

However, it won’t be lost on two club stalwarts that with the Premier League nearly sown up, this could be one last big match for them to make an impact in.

After our skipper scored the winner last season and with the Egyptian’s form in front of goal in this campaign, both will hope they can win the game.

Let’s hope this proves to be a day to remember before we begin the countdown to ultimate glory in the next few months.

