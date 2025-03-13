Report: Liverpool in transfer battle to sign £50m ‘exciting talent’ from Champions League chasers

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly among several Premier League clubs vying for an England international whose current side are in strong contention to qualify for the Champions League.

Even with the Reds well on track to win a 20th league title over the next couple of months, there could be a significant overhaul of Arne Slot’s squad in the summer, particularly with the contract situations of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold yet to be resolved.

Even if some or all of those sign new deals, we might yet see a few new faces arrive at Anfield, in contrast to the sparsity of incoming activity since the start of 2024.

Liverpool among clubs chasing Morgan Gibbs-White

According to CaughtOffside, Liverpool are among the clubs showing an interest in Morgan Gibbs-White, who’s also wanted by Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and both Manchester sides.

Nottingham Forest are understandably reluctant to sell the midfielder and intend to hold talks with him about a possible new contract in the near future, although an offer of around €60m (£50.4m) might yet sway City Ground chiefs into considering a sale.

Could Gibbs-White carve out a starting berth at Liverpool?

The 25-year-old has been one of the Garibaldi’s standout players in their unexpected push for Champions League football, contributing five goals and six assists in helping Nuno Espirito Santo’s side to occupy third place with just a quarter of the season remaining.

Stuart Pearce hailed him as an ‘exciting talent‘, while FBref highlight him as a stylistically similar player to Dominik Szoboszlai, who himself has enjoyed a fine campaign under Slot at Liverpool.

With the Hungarian and Curtis Jones already vying for the number 10 berth at Anfield, and Harvey Elliott also an option in that role, competition for a place in the Reds’ starting line-up is quite intense as it is without adding Gibbs-White to the mix.

His status as a homegrown player would help with the requisite quotas for our Premier League and European squads, and considering how much he’s matured since his £42m move to Forest from Wolves in 2022, a fee of £50m now doesn’t seem ludicrously excessive.

If Nuno’s side maintain their place within the top four, their chances of keeping the England international would undoubtedly improve greatly. Should they fall short, though, he could well be ripe for the picking – in that instance, would Liverpool be prepared to pounce?