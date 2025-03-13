Sky journalist drops massive Joshua Kimmich update this morning amid reported Liverpool pursuit

(Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Joshua Kimmich now appears to have made a decision on his future amid prolonged links with Liverpool.

It was reported by TBR Football last month that Anfield chiefs held talks with the Bayern Munich midfielder over a potential move to Merseyside, with the 30-year-old’s current contract set to expire at the end of this season.

However, an update from a leading German football reporter on Thursday morning indicates that the Reds’ charm offensive has been to no avail.

Kimmich to sign new deal at Bayern

As posted by Florian Plettenberg on X, Kimmich will today sign a contract extension at Bayern which’ll keep him at the Allianz Arena until 2029.

The Sky Germany reporter added that the Munich club have ‘scheduled a big announcement’ in relation to the player for later this afternoon.

🚨🔴 As reported earlier this week, Joshua #Kimmich will sign his new contract until 2029 today. Bayern have also scheduled a big announcement for later today.@SkySportDE 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/XP4NkPtuNA — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 13, 2025

Kimmich news heaps further pressure on FSG to tie down Liverpool trio

With Kimmich proficient at both defensive midfield and right-back, and uncertainty continuing to abound over Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future at Liverpool, Anfield chiefs will be dismayed that their efforts at trying to land the 97-cap Germany international now seem to have been fruitless.

It also heaps further pressure on the LFC hierarchy to resolve their vice-captain’s contract situation – along with those of Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk – as Kopites will surely be clamouring even louder for the Reds trio to be tied down, having seen Bayern sort out a new deal for their long-serving number 6.

Although FSG might’ve had reservations about investing in a player who’s now into his 30s and already earning £315,000 per week (Capology), the opportunity to land him on a free transfer seemed hugely inviting when his contractual affairs were up in the air over the past few months.

Alas, Liverpool must now focus on following the Bavarians’ lead and getting their prized assets tied down to new contracts sooner rather than later. If that does end up happening, any regrets over failing to snare Kimmich can be dispelled.