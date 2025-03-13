Liverpool poised to make summer move for €25 million Bundesliga winger

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans have full focus on a Carabao Cup final and hoping to win the Premier League this season, though some plans seem to be prepared for the summer.

As reported by Jacque Talbot on CaughtOffside : ‘Liverpool are eyeing a move for Eintracht Frankfurt’s versatile winger Ansgar Knauff to strengthen their attacking options, CaughtOffside can exclusively reveal.’

In order to secure his services, it’s believed around €25 million will be enough for the right winger to swap Germany for Merseyside.

After thriving within Borussia Dortmund’s youth academy, then-manager Jurgen Klopp was said to have been impressed with the player at the age of 12.

It was Eintracht Frankfurt where Ansgar Knauff made his name though and his performances during a loan spell in 2022, where he was handed the Young Player of the Season award.

This convinced them to complete a permanent deal, on a contract that is not set to end until 2028.

Why would Liverpool want to sign Ansgar Knauff?

In 36 appearances across all competitions for the side that currently sit fourth in the Bundesliga, the German has only recorded three goals and seven assists.

The 23-year-old has the ability to play on both wings though and is joint sixth on assists within the division.

This is the first time we have been linked to the German Under-21 international and it’ll be interesting to see whether his name crops up again this summer.

Given stories suggesting other wingers like Kenan Yildiz could also be on our radar, it seems like there will be some attacking reinforcement brought into the club before the start of next season.

It’s been suggested by Florian Plettenberg that Harvey Elliott, Federico Chiesa, and Diogo Jota could all depart in the summer too, meaning replacements would need to be found.

Let’s see whether Ansgar Knauff proves to be the man we’re looking for.

