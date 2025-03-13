‘Liverpool will be there’ – Romano drops Isak transfer update as Newcastle’s stance outlined

Image via George Wood/Getty Images and Fabrizio Romano

In the days leading up to the Carabao Cup final between Liverpool and Newcastle, the future of Alexander Isak continues to be a hot topic of discussion.

The Swedish striker has been in majestic form at St James’ Park this season, with 22 goals in 32 games across all competitions, and last week David Ornstein corroborated myriad rumours of the Reds having a strong interest in the 25-year-old.

The Magpies’ number 14 will inevitably be in the spotlight at Wembley on Sunday given those circumstances, especially after missing last month’s clash between the two teams at Anfield due to injury.

Late on Wednesday night, Fabrizio Romano shared his latest information on Isak via his eponymous YouTube channel, with Liverpool and Arsenal both in hot pursuit of the Newcastle centre-forward.

What has Romano now said about Isak?

The Italian transfer guru outlined: “Alexander Isak is the priority target for Arsenal, but also Liverpool are closely monitoring the situation, so for sure Liverpool and Arsenal will be in the mix for the player. It really depends on what Newcastle want to do in terms of an eventual price for the player.

“If you talk to Newcastle today, they insist that the player is untouchable and not for sale, but when these clubs arrive with important proposals, we have to see what kind of number they will give them. Forget about €70m, €80m, €90m; it must be more than this to convince Newcastle.

“Arsenal will be there. Liverpool will be there. For Liverpool, it will be a busy summer, but remember what I told you about Darwin Nunez. He is expected to leave Liverpool in the summer transfer window and Alexander Isak is one of the names they have on the list.”

Isak could be every bit as game-changing as Van Dijk or Alisson

From a Liverpool perspective, beating Newcastle on Sunday would not only secure Arne Slot his first trophy as Reds boss, but could also help to tip the scales in their favour in terms of trying to land Isak.

If the Magpies were to win the trophy and go on to secure Champions League football for next season, their chances of keeping the coveted striker would greatly improve. However, should neither of those happen, it’s difficult to imagine the 25-year-old staying at St James’ Park beyond the summer.

Should LFC decide to cash in on Nunez, as Romano has suggested, the need to recruit a centre-forward would amplify considerably. We can’t afford to go into the 2025/26 campaign with only one genuine option in the number 9 role; just look at how Arsenal have struggled in the absence of proper firepower in recent weeks.

Liverpool aren’t known for indulging in lavish transfer spending, but we’ve seen in the past that they’re willing to dig deep when they spot a potentially transformative signing – just look at the purchases of Virgil van Dijk (£75m) and Alisson Becker (£67m), money which proved to be exceptionally well spent.

Based on Isak’s form for Newcastle this season, he could well have a similarly game-changing effect at Anfield if the Reds are daring enough to go all-out to beat the Gunners in the pursuit of a genuine goal machine.