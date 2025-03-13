Fabrizio Romano details the view from inside Real Madrid as Trent remains ‘option 1, 2, 3’

(Photo by Denis Doyle and Carl Recine/Getty Images)

It’s now been a whole year since Real Madrid’s interest in Trent Alexander-Arnold first became clear, and the Liverpool vice-captain remains a priority target for the Champions League holders.

On Wednesday, The Times‘ Paul Joyce reported that Los Blancos have already tabled an offer to the 26-year-old, whose contract at Anfield is now just three-and-a-half months away from expiring.

One way or the other, the year-long saga will reach a conclusion in the near future, and the LaLiga giants remain as unrelenting as ever in their pursuit of the Reds’ number 66.

What’s the latest on Real Madrid’s pursuit of Trent?

Whilst Real Madrid were celebrating a fortuitous penalty shootout triumph over city rivals Atletico in the Champions League on Wednesday night, Fabrizio Romano was sharing the view from inside the Bernabeu on their chase for Trent, who’s very much their first-choice target at right-back.

The Italian transfer guru explained on his eponymous YouTube channel: “Real Madrid are absolutely convinced to go for Trent Alexander-Arnold. They consider him as a perfect signing. They already discussed internally how much in terms of salary they want to give to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“Remember what I keep telling you – Trent is option 1, 2, 3 but also 4 and 5 for Real Madrid for the right-back position. Real Madrid will go very strong for Trent; then let’s see what happens because Liverpool want to try to the end to extend his contract.

“They will try to the end, but Real Madrid internally remain really convinced and confident. They believe that Trent Alexander-Arnold will play for Real Madrid next season. This is the feeling of people at the club, so they are very confident on a deal for Trent Alexander-Arnold, but nothing has changed today, yesterday or in the last 24 hours.”

Does Trent feel he can win another Champions League with Liverpool?

The results of two penalty shootouts in the Champions League this week won’t have helped to soothe the nerves of Liverpool fans who might be fearing an exit for Trent at the end of the season.

Whereas the Reds saw their hopes of European glory ended by Paris Saint-Germain (and their vice-captain hobbling off injured), Real Madrid prevailed in controversial fashion against Atletico, for whom Julian Alvarez had a successful spot kick disallowed after a VAR review deemed him to have struck the ball twice as he slipped at the point of contact.

Considering Los Blancos’ unparalleled record in the tournament – 15 triumphs overall and six in the past 11 years – it’s hard to escape the sense that their name might be on the trophy again, looking at how they dealt yet more incomprehensible heartbreak to their city rivals.

Might Trent feel that his best chance of winning the Champions League for a second time lies with Real Madrid rather than Liverpool? Possibly, but at least it looks more than likely that he’ll end the current campaign as a two-time Premier League winner.

What the Bernabeu giants want in the transfer market, they usually get, and it’s clear from Romano’s update (and also from James Pearce) that they won’t be giving up the chase for our vice-captain any time soon.

If FSG truly want to keep the 26-year-old at Anfield beyond this summer, now is the time to lay on the charm offensive and convince him that he’d rather be nowhere else than at his boyhood club.