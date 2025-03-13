Roy Keane and Gary Neville provide Carabo Cup final predictions for Liverpool

Pictures via The Overlap on YouTube

Liverpool players are set to dust themselves down from Champions League elimination and focus on trying to win the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

Speaking on ‘Stick To Football’, Gary Neville made his prediction for the game: “I think Liverpool will win 2-1 or 2-0… 2-0 Liverpool…

“Do you know you know something? Newcastle never play well at Wembley.

“When you watch Newcastle at Wembley, you see all them fans that have traveled like six, seven hours, you think, ‘go on and give them something, surprise them’.”

Roy Keane then added: “3-1, yeah.”

It’s a real vote of confidence from both men to believe that the Reds will clinch silverware at Wembley and we’ll certainly be hoping they’re proved right.

After winning the trophy last season, it would be great to manage to retain this honour in another campaign and we are the favourites to do so.

However, we saw against PSG that we can lose a big game and after being hit with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibou Konate injury news – there’s no forgone conclusion.

Newcastle have more than their own fair share of fitness issues too, meaning it’ll be interesting to see who makes the starting line-up – particularly in both injury-hit defences.

Arne Slot will need to re-focus his players and hope that the extra time and penalty escapades of European action won’t take too much out of his squad, ahead of a break from club football.

This is the perfect chance to right some wrongs though and achieve our first piece of silverware in a new era.

