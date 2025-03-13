Gravenberch on decision to listen to doctors orders at sit out with ‘so much pain’ at Wembley

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool are preparing for a cup final once again this weekend and one man desperate to make an impact is Ryan Gravenberch.

After being handed what was then a rare start for the final last season, our midfielder played less than half an hour before being removed through injury.

Reflecting on the game, via liverpoolfc.com, the Dutchman said: “I had a cut through my ankle [during the 2024 final]. I was in so much pain. I wanted to go further, but in the end the doc said no.

“Of course [it was a disappointment]. Especially because it was my first game at Wembley as well [and] my first final. To go out after 28 minutes was really disappointing for myself.

“I went in and after I put some ice on my ankle I went out to support the boys, I was really happy. I enjoyed that moment a lot. It was really nice.”

It’s great that our No.38 can still hold such positive memories of the day and that he can reflect on starting in a final and winning a medal so well.

However, this time out, the 22-year-old will hope to have a much larger impact on the game itself.

Ryan Gravenberch deserves the chance to thrive at Wembley

During the first half of the campaign, the performances of the Netherlands international in the heart of our side were nothing short of phenomenal.

There has been a drop from this level since then but not to a position that is worrying, with Arne Slot stating it was ‘completely normal’.

Paul Merson has called for some squad rotation for the match, though many will be very confident that this won’t involve the former Bayern Munich man.

Though Wataru Endo will be poised to come on and help the team defensively at any moment, Ryan Gravenberch will be the man entrusted to hand himself some Wembley redemption.

