Virgil van Dijk’s PSG transfer fate is already confirmed after major contract update

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Virgil van Dijk still has every chance of agreeing a new contract with Liverpool despite some fears of PSG interest.

The Dutch international raised brows after footage shared online revealed the defender engaging in a discussion with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi .

The nature of the talks, however, did not concern the 33-year-old’s expiring contract nor a potential move to the Ligue 1 champions in the summer.

Van Dijk continues to prioritise Liverpool talks

Ben Jacobs’ latest report with GiveMeSport reiterates what Liverpool fans have so far been led to believe about Van Dijk’s ongoing talks with the club.

Our No.4 is understood to still be ‘giving priority to Liverpool’ ahead of the summer window when his contract is currently due to expire (along with that of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah’s).

“The first thing to note is that Van Dijk is giving priority to Liverpool. He is not negotiating with other clubs, which is the same approach Roberto Firmino took when departing Anfield in the summer of 2023,” the journalist said.

“Only after informing then-boss Jurgen Klopp that he wanted a new challenge did the Brazilian start formally speaking to suitors before eventually joining Al-Ahli.”

Latest on Virgil van Dijk.🇳🇱

– #LFC optimistic despite no agreement yet

– Parties expected talks to run beyond winter even last year

– #LFC taking a data-driven approach. VVD factoring in 2026 World Cup

– Hilal interest genuine. Nothing in PSG 'meeting'https://t.co/awOZAwmHzT — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) March 13, 2025

PSG’s transfer priorities would stand in the way

As PSG’s success in the Champions League should reinforce, with the French outfit knocking us out in the round of 16, Luis Enrique’s men have moved on from a policy of signing exceptional, mature talent.

“PSG are building a youth-led project and moving away from signing older stars on big money,” Jacobs went on to report.

“Although there may be some exceptions to this model, Van Dijk has not been offered anything to date from the French champions, and the chance meeting was certainly not to discuss a move to the Parc de Princes.”

Exceptions can always be made in the whacky world of transfers – especially for a central defender many fairly adjudge to be the leading option in Europe and beyond.

However, a change in tack is clearly already reaping rewards for the Parisiens with regard to their continental ambitions.

Signing Van Dijk, and notably taking advantage of his potential free agency, wouldn’t necessarily harm that.

However, you could forgive PSG for wanting to commit wholeheartedly to their updated transfer philosophy.

In which case, we’d be surprised to see the Liverpool skipper end up at Parc des Princes at the end of the 2024/25 season.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile