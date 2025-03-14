Mac Allister joins Jones and Nunez in sending poignant post PSG and pre Newcastle messages

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans are readying themselves for a trip to Wembley, whilst the players are trying to dust themselves down after being beaten by PSG – with Alexis Mac Allister sending an important message.

The Argentine has been one of three men to send some inspirational messages on their social media, writing on his Instagram: ‘Disappointing not to go through but mourning is done and it’s time to go again on Sunday.’

Curtis Jones must have felt worse after his penalty miss and he posted on his account: ‘Stepping up & trying to help the team in every moment I can is the type of person that I am.

‘This comes with risk and failing, last night I got a taste of that!

‘I can live with missing but I can’t live without taking the responsibility. 10 to go. Starting with a cup final Sunday!’

Darwin Nunez would have been experiencing very similar and he wrote: ‘Get up and keep going, as always.’

Let’s hope that the squad can bounce back and ensure we restore the winning feeling at Wembley this weekend.

Mac Allister, Jones & Nunez are looking for Wembley redemption

Each player will have their own subplot as to why they want to taste success in London this weekend, like Ryan Gravenberch wanting to atone for his injury in last year’s final.

There have been calls for Caoimhin Kelleher to start the match, in what would likely be his final game as a Liverpool player too.

However, a unifying factor within the dressing room will be a desire to get revenge for losing against PSG and being eliminated from the Champions League.

Bouncing back in a cup final, before looking to stamp our mark on the Premier League after a break from domestic action, would be the best way to do this.

You can view the posts by Mac Allister, Jones and Nunez via their Instagram accounts:

