Arne Slot’s text to former Liverpool coach provides possible final selection decision insight

Liverpool fans are plotting how they will be travelling down to Wembley this weekend, or where they’ll be watching the game – whilst Arne Slot ponders who will make the starting line-up.

Given the injuries picked up against PSG, there’s going to be some big decisions for the boss to make, though he may have let slip how one position will be decided.

Speaking with liverpoolfc.com about whether he watched last season’s success, the Dutchman said: ‘No, we [Feyenoord] played that day, I remember.

‘But I think the game was played a bit later than when we played at that moment, so maybe I saw the last parts of it or I saw some highlights.

‘I do remember texting Pepijn after because I knew how much the Academy meant, and still means, for him and that for the whole club, but definitely also for him, it was a big moment, that all these Academy players were on the pitch winning a final.

‘So, I do remember texting him after that game and yeah, it was a special day for the club – as it’s always a special day if you play a final.’

A professional relationship with Pep Lijnders is no secret at this stage and it’s great to see how close the pair are, with our former assistant manager likely set to be watching the Reds in action this weekend too.

However, it was the comments about the academy that may have hinted at who our head coach will be selecting to start in London.

Arne Slot and Pep Lijnders remain close friends

The League Cup has long been the competition where rotation of the players is accepted, making it even more difficult to select a team for the final.

Should you side with the ‘better’ players who play in the ‘bigger’ games, or those who are usually handed less opportunities and rotation allows them the chance to play in this ‘lesser’ competition.

Caoimhin Kelleher has been touted by Paul Merson to start the game against Newcastle and he’s perhaps the best example of this.

Jurgen Klopp often sided with the Irishman in these occasions and given our new boss citing the importance of the academy to the previous men in charge of our club – he may well allow our No.62 to start what could be his last game for Liverpool.

