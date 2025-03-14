Arne Slot provides the Carabao Cup final injury news everyone was dreading

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

This weekend’s Carabao Cup final presents us with the perfect chance to bounce back from Champions League disappointment but Arne Slot has been hit with injury woes.

Speaking before Sunday’s game, our head coach said: “So, Trent is indeed not available.

“He will not be there at the final. But he is still to be assessed for how long it’s going to take but we do expect him back in the end of the season.

“What about Ibou Konate? We didn’t train yesterday, we were on a day off and the day before was recovery, so I expect him to train with us today but let’s see how he is.”

It was perhaps the news that everyone expected about Trent Alexander-Arnold, though not what we wanted to hear about our right back.

There’s certainly no assurances over Ibou Konate either but his position seems a lot more positive.

Arne Slot will have to figure out the best defence to play at Wembley

Speaking after the PSG game, the Dutchman knew that both defenders had picked up problems during the match and it was going to be a race against time to be fit for Sunday.

The England squad that was shared on Friday morning all but confirmed that the Scouser wasn’t going to be part of the showpiece event and it’s a big blow for him.

The question will now be who plays at right back, how fit the French centre back is and how long he can play in London.

Injuries to Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez have limited our options further and so we will hope that this area isn’t one that costs us on the big stage.

You can watch Slot’s injury update via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

