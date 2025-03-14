Arne Slot names the five players that could replace Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool

Pictures via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Liverpool are preparing for a Carabao Cup final this weekend and Arne Slot will be doing so without the services of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Speaking before the game with Newcastle, our head coach confirmed that our vice captain would be missing for the match and so speculation around who could replace him began.

Reporters at the press conference questioned whether Jarell Quansah and Wataru Endo are the main options at right-back, with the Dutchman responding: “I think maybe even Curtis [Jones] can play there.

“And you can also play as a left-footed defender on the right side, which is what Newcastle do at the moment but on the opposite [side].”

It opens debate over who will be selected to start against Eddie Howe’s side and whether our boss will be looking to make a surprise decision on Sunday with Curtis Jones, Andy Robertson or Kostas Tsimikas.

Despite all this though, it does still feel like our No.78 will be the man given the nod after playing there several times this season – including when the Scouser was removed against PSG.

Quansah is the most likely candidate to play right back at Wembley

The 22-year-old may be set to benefit from the absence of not just our No.66 but also Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley who are currently injured too.

After being called up to the latest England squad, you would expect that the Warrington-born defender’s confidence will be high at the moment and it seems like a good time to let him shine.

Let’s see who is given the chance to start and they may be able to make the position theirs for the coming weeks, after the looming international break.

