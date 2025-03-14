Arne Slot provides the latest on Van Dijk’s contract after PSG tunnel talks spotted on camera

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans are hoping to see Virgil van Dijk lift silverware above his head on Sunday, though for many the even greater desire is that he signs a new contract.

Following the meeting with PSG officials after our defeat to the French side this week, speculation began circling that he may be set for a move to Ligue 1.

As well as this, we’ve seen supposed growing positivity from people like Fabrizio Romano that our captain could extend his deal past this summer.

Therefore, it was no surprise to see Arne Slot asked for an update on the future of the 33-year-old in his latest press conference and he said: “The only thing I know is that I want Virgil to be here next season.

“And all the rest is talk about contracts and that’s not what I do over here.”

It was a typically cards-close-to-the-chest move from our head coach as he reinstated his appreciation for the player.

Arne Slot wants Virgil van Dijk at Anfield next season

There seems to be optimism from many that the future of our No.4 will be spent on Merseyside, past the end of this season.

However, the former Southampton man has repeatedly stated that there is no update and that anyone stating otherwise is a ‘liar’.

We all want the good news to be true and are praying that the captain of his nation can continue to have such a dominant presence on our club, both on and off the pitch.

In a period of so much change last summer, there’s no doubt that the presence of long-serving players like our skipper would have helped the new boss settle in.

Let’s hope this relationship can extend for at least one more season, please!

You can watch Slot’s Van Dijk update via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

