Eddie Howe starts cup final mind games with extra time comment about Liverpool vs PSG

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Newcastle will lock horns this weekend and it’s set to be a memorable game for all those lucky enough to be present – including Eddie Howe.

Speaking before the final, the 47-year-old said (via newcastleunited.com): “I was entertained looking at their game (against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League in midweek).

“I don’t think the extra-time will affect them – there has been so much time between that and Sunday.

“They are so strong, but we always believe we have the players who can make a difference against any team.”

It was a positive assessment of the Reds from our opponent this weekend, though there seemed to be a suggestion that we can’t use extra time fatigue as a reason for any potential issues on Sunday.

This could be an early mind game ploy from the former Bournemouth man, as he looks to eradicate any possible excuses for Arne Slot and pile on some pressure.

Eddie Howe is looking to play mind games with Liverpool

There’s no denying that the Magpies have plenty of injury concerns at present and they will be quick to mention this, should they lose the upcoming game.

However, our match with PSG provided two fresh fitness problems and we have now lost the services of Trent Alexander-Arnold – with Ibou Konate yet to train since the match.

That means that either Jarell Quansah or Wataru Endo will be given the nod, so we will have a weakened defence with a lack of opportunity to rotate.

Both sides are hampered, though the Reds will be favourties for victory and let’s hope that we can prove why we’re the better side.

A final is a one-off game but we should have enough for victory, if everything goes to plan!

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley