Thomas Tuchel confirms Liverpool’s worst fears with glaring omission in first England squad

All Liverpool eyes are on our trip to Wembley this weekend but with the international break looming, two Liverpool players will be soon returning for their country.

Thomas Tuchel is set to manage England for the first time and has named two Reds in his maiden squad as boss, Curtis Jones and Jarell Quansah.

There’s also a spot for a very familiar name in Jordan Henderson, who has been recalled by the German in what is a surprising return.

The one major worry is the absence of Trent Alexander-Arnold, as it highlights his likely omission from any involvement in our Carabao Cup final.

The Scouser’s injury sustained against PSG saw the right back writhing around in agony on the pitch, leading to many suspecting his chances of starring in a cup final were unlikely.

Paul Joyce all but confirmed this news after the game and now it seems his national team have rubber stamped what we all predicted.

Trent Alexander-Arnold looks set to miss Liverpool’s cup final

This will be a big blow for the boyhood Red who will know this could potential be the last chance he has to play in a final for the club.

With his contract set to end in the summer and links to Real Madrid not going anywhere, it feels more likely that we won’t see our No.66 representing us next season.

The fallout from this will have to wait until a decision is made but the chance to represent your club at Wembley doesn’t come around too often and it’s a shame he’ll be missing it.

Let’s just hope that it won’t be too long before Trent Alexander-Arnold is playing again, as we look to try and win the Premier League after the international break.

