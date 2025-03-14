‘Big proposals’: Fabrizio Romano breaks afternoon transfer news directly affecting Liverpool

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool may very well be readying a summer move for Newcastle striker Alexander Isak this summer.

Fabrizio Romano now reports that the Sweden international will be the subject of serious attention ahead of the summer transfer window.

The former Real Sociedad star has enjoyed a tremendous campaign in the north east, registering 19 goals and five assists in 25 Premier League appearances in the 2024/25 season.

Big offers coming for Alexander Isak

Romano now notes that ‘big proposals’ are en route for the St James’ Park favourite.

“Newcastle will do their best to keep their stars, for sure, but it won’t be easy. Big proposals are coming, especially for Isak, so it will be complicated to keep both [Isak and Guimaraes],” the transfer news expert told GiveMeSport.

Premier League rivals Arsenal’s interest in the 25-year-old is well-documented, though it’s understood Liverpool are also prepared to throw their hat into the ring for the forward.

Richard Hughes, one might reasonably expect, should be able to call upon a significant war chest this summer given our limited spending in successive windows under Arne Slot.

Only Federico Chiesa (deal worth up to £12m) and Giorgi Mamardashvili (worth up to £29m) were secured in the summer, whilst we opted to avoid arranging further arrivals in January.

Liverpool need to upgrade on Darwin Nunez

It brings us no pleasure to note how increasingly clear it has become that Darwin Nunez is no longer fit for purpose at Anfield.

Though certainly beloved at L4, the Uruguayan international’s drawbacks have been painfully exposed in Arne Slot’s more technical, possession-focused system.

The rock and roll days (considerably refined, of course, since the German’s initial arrival) of Jurgen Klopp football that married somewhat well with our No. 9’s inconsistent chaos look to be well and truly over.

To be clear, Slot’s way is far from a black and hite departure from his predecessor’s philosophy. However, we don’t see a world in which Nunez can be a good fit in the next stage of this Liverpool’s side’s evolution.

Alexander Isak, by comparison, is both a reliable, proven goalscorer in the Premier League, and he appears to possess the technical quality suitable for his potential new employers this summer.

All that stands in our way is Arsenal’s interest and a potential release clause in excess of £50.5m.

