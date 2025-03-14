Jarell Quansah shares his thoughts on big Friday news coming out of Liverpool

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans are looking forward to a Carabao Cup final this weekend but Jarell Quansah has been sharing his thoughts on some different news.

Featured on liverpoolfc.com, the defender spoke about being selected for England: “It’s a surreal feeling.

“Obviously with the last camp, it was to step in and stuff like that. But this one is definitely the first one where I feel part of the squad, it’s a great feeling.

“Football’s about ups and downs. Last time, not doing what I wanted to and not being picked for the Euros… I just tried to bounce back and be in a better position for this season.

“It’s good to be part of the plans.”

It’s the first team chosen by Thomas Tuchel and so being involved at this stage could mean that the 22-year-old can expect to be part of his national side for years to come.

Jarell Quansah is delighted to be part of the England team again

Despite already having a call-up for his country, the Warrington-born defender is yet to make an appearance and will be looking to right that wrong.

After being included in the squad for the Euros, it was clearly a big blow to be sent home before the tournament and without any game time.

Now that Trent Alexander-Arnold is out injured, it seems like Arne Slot may be poised to hand our No.78 a start at Wembley against Newcastle.

If that proves to be the case, then it could be quite some week for our academy graduate.

When we consider how his form for the Reds saw Quansah lose his place as first choice from the start of the season, this is quite the redemption story from our man and long may it continue!

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley