Former Liverpool record signing wants the Reds to lose against Newcastle at Wembley

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans are preparing to travel to Wembley this weekend, in the hope of watching us win the Carabao Cup but one former player doesn’t want that to happen.

Speaking with Sky Sports News, Andy Carroll said: “I’m gonna have to ask the manager if I can get, leave straight from the game after on Saturday and drive to Paris to fly home, to get straight to the game on Sunday and take the kids.

“Me and my boys are wanting, obviously, the win and my dad’s coming with me, so we’re all wanting to win, but it’s going to be a tough one.

“If I’m going to go anything, I’m going to go 2-1, Newcastle.”

Despite playing for the Reds, it’s clear that the 36-year-old is desperate for Newcastle to win the cup final on Sunday.

Andy Carroll wants Liverpool to lose to Newcastle

The current Bordeaux man has every right to back his home town club and it’s good to see he has such a strong connection to the team he grew up supporting.

However, it would have been nice to show some respect to the club that made him our club record signing.

We’ve from Eddie Howe that the mind games have started early in this match and it feels like everyone from the north east is determined to win.

With the Reds experiencing injury issues, it’s not going to be easy to get over the line at Wembley but we will hope that our side has enough to win the game.

You can watch Carroll’s comments via Sky Sports Football on YouTube:

