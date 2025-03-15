Forget Kimmich: Liverpool swiftly moving on as they line up swoop for no-nonsense Kante clone

(Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Liverpool appear to be swiftly moving on from the disappointment of seeing Joshua Kimmich penning a new contract at Bayern Munich this week.

Anfield chiefs had reportedly held talks with the Germany international last month over a potential move to Merseyside, with the 30-year-old’s existing deal set to expire at the end of this season, but on Thursday he renewed his commitment to his current club until 2029.

Although the opportunity to sign the versatile Champions League winner on a free transfer got away from the Reds, their attention has swiftly turned to another player of similar attributes.

Liverpool keen on Morten Frendrup

According to CaughtOffside, Liverpool are among several clubs who are keen on a swoop for Genoa midfielder Morten Frendrup.

Aston Villa, Brentford and Juventus are also eyeing a possible move for the 23-year-old, for whom Il Grifone are set to demand at least €30m (£25.3m) as they face an ‘increasingly difficult’ battle to keep hold of the highly coveted Denmark international.

Frendrup has earned comparisons with N’Golo Kante

Just like Kimmich, Frendrup is primarily a defensive midfielder who can also play at right-back, a positional versatility which’d endear him to any manager – as would his aptitude for breaking up opposition attacks.

As per FBref, the 23-year-old ranks among the top 7% of positional peers in Europe’s five main leagues over the past year for tackles per 90 minutes (3.25), along with the top 9% for blocks per game (1.72) and the top 15% for interceptions per match (1.48).

Jacek Kulig of Football Talent Scout went as far as saying that the Genoa powerhouse reminds him of N’Golo Kante (TBR Football), who excelled to such an extent during his time in the Premier League that he was talked up as a viable Ballon d’Or candidate.

In stark contrast to two years ago, midfield now seems to be the strongest outfield part of Liverpool’s squad, with Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister comprising a formidable axis, Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones both capable of thriving in the number 10 role, and Wataru Endo never letting the team down when called upon.

With that in mind, there doesn’t seem to be a pressing need for the Reds to add Frendrup to the mix, but to sign a player of his exceptional industrious qualities for just over £25m in today’s market has potential bargain written all over it.

If they were to snap up the Danish powerhouse, the unsuccessful approach for Kimmich would then be long forgotten.