Liverpool fans will rejoice as supposed injured defender is spotted in training

Liverpool fans are hoping that we can win the Carabao Cup final this weekend, though we will need our best squad in order to do so.

Arne Slot spoke before the match to provide a squad fitness update and said: “What about Ibou Konate?

“We didn’t train yesterday, we were on a day off and the day before was recovery, so I expect him to train with us today but let’s see how he is.”

After the two days off, there was no certainty that our No.5 would be part of the squad before the match with Newcastle but there’s been an update.

Thanks to images shared on liverpoolfc.com, we can see that the Frenchman was part of the pre-Wembley session and that is a massive boost.

With talk about who will replace the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold, as well as the issues with Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez, we couldn’t afford another defensive issue.

Eddie Howe has already tried to remove the possibility for any excuses from the Reds, though we have had to endure a very tough game with PSG this week.

The mental and physical fatigue is why our head coach allowed an extra day off for his players and we will wait to see how we bounce back.

However, the return of the central defender is a massive boost and should mean he will play alongside Virgil van Dijk for the duration of the match.

Let’s hope this proves to be a winning formula and that Liverpool are victorious at Wembley.

You can view the pictures of Konate via liverpoolfc.com:

