‘About my future…’ – Alexander Isak drops intriguing hint ahead of Carabao Cup final v Liverpool

(Photo by Julian Finney and Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

If Alexander Isak has genuine aspirations about signing for Liverpool, tomorrow could provide him with the perfect audition opportunity.

The prolific Swedish striker will come up against the Reds on Sunday when Newcastle take on Arne Slot’s side in the Carabao Cup final, having missed the teams’ recent Premier League clash at Anfield due to a groin injury.

David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano have both reliably indicated of late that the Merseysiders have a strong interest in signing the 25-year-old in the summer transfer window, and the Magpies’ number 14 has spoken about his future in the lead-up to the Wembley showpiece.

What has Isak said about his future?

While Isak has insisted that his sole focus for now is on the Carabao Cup final, he admitted that he could evaluate his contractual situation once the season has finished.

The Newcastle striker said (via Sky Sports): “About my future, it’s nothing really I think about. I’ve said many times during a season – just focus on the job – and now is probably the worst time to think about anything else, so all of our focus is just on Sunday and doing good and hopefully bringing the trophy back to Newcastle.”

When asked if he’s open to signing a new deal on Tyneside in the summer, he replied: “I’ve said I’m not really thinking about the summer, but yes, that’ll probably be a talking point once the season is finished. We will really see because no talks have been held yet.”

Liverpool would need to spend a club-record fee if they’re to sign Isak

A Liverpool win at Wembley tomorrow would not only secure Slot his first trophy as Reds boss, but could potentially help to tip the scales in our favour regarding the possibility of a summer swoop for Isak.

If Newcastle were to triumph and then secure Champions League football, the 25-year-old might feel he has no reason to leave St James’ Park. However, should Eddie Howe’s side fall short on both counts, the Swede could viably contemplate making a big-money move to somewhere like Anfield.

Romano has indicated that anyone wishing to snap up the Scandinavian marksman would need to be putting upwards of €100m (£84m) on the table – perhaps even more – so LFC would have to be prepared to make him their club-record signing later this year.

A return of 22 goals in 32 games this season isn’t a total outlier for Isak – he’s netted 57 times in 99 appearances for the Magpies and has proven to be worth every penny of his £63m transfer fee since coming to England from Real Sociedad in 2022.

It’s no wonder that Liverpool are reportedly so keen on signing the Newcastle striker, but let’s hope that tomorrow is one of his quieter days of what’s been an outstanding campaign for him!