How Liverpool could have had a ‘different game’ against PSG if one thing happened: Morrison

Liverpool fans won’t need to be reminded that we were dumped out of the Champions League but things could have been different.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Clinton Morrison reviewed the match and said: “No, I know what you’re saying, but yeah, if they win the football match, it’s a different game of football.

“I think Liverpool had a 20/25 minute spell in the second half where they created chance, after chance, after chance.

“If one of them goes in, it’s a different game because PSG looked flat on their feet.

“It’s only when it got to extra time, PSG were the better team again.”

Goals change games and the Reds had several opportunities against PSG to put the ball in the back of their net but it wasn’t to be.

Liverpool couldn’t get over the line against PSG

Rio Ferdinand noted how impressive the Parisians were at Anfield and they will take some stopping in the competition for the rest of the season.

Two injuries picked up on the night certainly didn’t help our chances but we were probably beaten by the better side over two legs.

That’s what makes the timing of this Carabo Cup final more intriguing, it’s either the perfect opportunity to bounce back or it could have come too soon.

It’s over to Arne Slot and Virgil van Dijk to motivate the players for a response against Newcastle and to ensure that we can win the trophy.

We’ve been so good this season and we deserve to be recognised with some silverware, as a representation of our dominance in both England and Europe.

