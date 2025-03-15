‘No longer a talent’ – What Arne Slot said about Jarell Quansah after ‘surreal’ England call-up

(Photo by Jan Kruger and Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Jarell Quansah could be in line to make his senior England debut over the next fortnight, having been included in the first Three Lions squad named by Thomas Tuchel.

The Euro 2024 runners-up begin their World Cup qualifying campaign with a Wembley double header against Albania and Latvia, and the Liverpool defender is one of four potential debutants in those fixtures (along with James Trafford, Dan Burn and Myles Lewis-Skelly).

The squad was officially named shortly before Arne Slot held his pre-Carabao Cup final press conference on Friday morning, and the Reds’ head coach was asked about the 22-year-old in the wake of what the player himself described as ‘a surreal feeling’.

Slot praises Quansah after England call-up

The Dutchman said of Quansah’s England call-up (via liverpoolfc.com): “It says a lot about his mentality. Last season I think everybody saw what a talent he is. Then this season started with him starting and I changed him as we all know against Ipswich.

“Ibou [Konate] and Virgil [van Dijk] were and are such a strong combination that he didn’t play a lot, but every time he had to play, except for maybe the first one or two games, you could see that maybe he is no longer a talent; because as a talent you don’t have any setbacks, but the moment you get setbacks it’s about you and how you react.

“I think he showed in his recent performances that he’s outgrown being called a talent. That’s probably what Thomas Tuchel saw and sees as well by giving him a call-up. He did really well the last few times he had to play for us and even in a position he’s not completely used to as a right full-back.”

Carabao Cup final could double up as England audition for Quansah

Quansah didn’t have the most auspicious start to the season when Slot took him off at half-time in the opening day win over Ipswich, and the defender was also withdrawn after an unfortunate own goal in the Carabao Cup win at Brighton in October.

However, when the 22-year-old was pressed into action at right-back against Paris Saint-Germain in midweek after Trent Alexander-Arnold got injured, he impressed in an unfamiliar position and was unlucky not to score with a header which, had it gone in off the post rather than rebounded out, would’ve taken Liverpool through.

The vice-captain has been ruled out of the Wembley showpiece against Newcastle on Sunday, and with Conor Bradley also sidelined, the Reds’ number 78 is set to start on the right-hand side of defence tomorrow.

If Quansah successfully stifles his direct opponent (most likely Harvey Barnes) and Slot’s team retain the Carabao Cup, his chances of an England debut against either Albania or Latvia should improve.

For personal and collective reasons, the 22-year-old will have no shortage of motivation to put in an eye-catching performance against the Magpies this weekend!