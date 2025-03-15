Van Dijk provides latest contract hint Liverpool fans will love to hear

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Virgil van Dijk’s future at Liverpool remains in the balance though he may have just let slip the biggest hint he’s provided to date.

Speaking with liverpoolfc.com, our captain said: “Obviously last year was pretty special, obviously the whole evening, build-up, how the game went.

“It was definitely a special one that I’m never going to forget. It definitely makes me very hungry to hopefully do it again against a very good Newcastle side.

“These things I will never take for granted. Lifting trophies for Liverpool is an amazing feeling together with our fans.

“I think every night that we have been experiencing these moments have been so special. You want more of it and you want to experience it again and again and again.

“We know how difficult it is and every competition we are competing to be able to do that. But we have an opportunity, a big final, against a very good team that can make it very difficult for you.

“We have to be at our best to hopefully lift that trophy – we have to work hard for it. It’s going to be a good game and I’m really looking forward to it.”

This desire to keep winning trophies ‘again and again and again’ is currently impossible if the Dutchman leaves this summer.

Therefore, mentioning it does suggest at the very least that he wants to be here next season, experiencing the same feeling again.

Virgil van Dijk wants to keep winning trophies at Liverpool

Arne Slot confirmed his desire for our captain to stay at the club next season, something all of our supporters share for the man who’s at the peak of his powers.

The 33-year-old has such a presence of brilliance about him, his leadership qualities are so easy to see and we all know how great of a player he is.

Gary Neville cited how he can’t see the captain of the Netherlands not winning the Carabao Cup because of how much of a winner he is and we need players like this in our dressing room.

Let’s hope that proves to be the case for many years to come.

