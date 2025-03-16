Cameras picked up what Arne Slot did seconds after FT whistle vs Newcastle

(Photos by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Arne Slot knows when he’s been soundly beaten, and that was reflected by his post-match antics with opposition manager Eddie Howe.

Federico Chiesa did offer some late, unlikely hope of Liverpool pulling off what would have been an utterly undeserved comeback with a lead-halving effort in extra time.

Goals from Dan Burn and the red-hot Alexander Isak, however, were enough to see Newcastle through to lift the Carabao Cup trophy on Sunday evening.

The Merseysiders put in an utterly hapless display at Wembley Stadium to sink deeper still into the pit of despair PSG dumped them in on Tuesday night.

Arne Slot is a class act

Much will be made of Slot’s managerial peformance in the aftermath of a humbling defeat in London.

Rightly so, we might add, despite what has otherwise been a truly tremendous opening campaign at the Anfield helm.

For the timebing, however, we’d like to pay some attention to a moment of class from our head coach after the final whistle.

Sky Sports’ footage shows Arne Slot immediately congratulating Eddie Howe and Jason Tindall, and appearing to share some kind words with the pair.

The full-time scenes as Newcastle win the Carabao Cup! 🥳🏆 pic.twitter.com/Un9izHsdr7 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 16, 2025

Liverpool need a serious improvement after the international break

The Dutchman will be demanding a total turnaround after the international break, let’s make that clear from the off.

A 12-point lead in the Premier League title race is nothing to sniff at, but a repeat of that diabolically tragic outing in the Carabao Cup against Everton in April would surely offer Arsenal some hope.

It’s hugely disappointing to see a game of such import treated with borderline disrespect, with far too many prominent players going missing.

That simply won’t be acceptable, or met with any ind of sympathy from Liverpool fans (and rightly so), if we’re all treated to a post-international break malaise on April 2.

There’s a title to be won, Reds – now go and get the damn thing over the line.

