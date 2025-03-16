Sky Sports journo spots telling Slot technical area moment amid Howe & Tindall ‘patrolling’

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arne Slot was the picture of calm in Liverpool’s Carabao Cup final clash with Newcastle at Wembley Stadium.

The Merseysiders faced the Magpies in a domestic cup final for the first time since the FA Cup final in 1974 (which, the Reds won 3-0).

A victory on Sunday would secure the Dutch head coach his first piece of silverware since taking over the Anfield-based outfit in the summer of 2024.

It takes a lot to faze Arne Slot

Barring a few (very) rare moments of emotion – most notably occurring in the 2-2 draw with Everton at Goodison Park – our new head coach has been largely unflappable in the 2024/25 season.

This couldn’t be demonstrated more starkly than by comparison to the borderline comedy duo of Jason Tindall (ever apparently craving the limelight) and Newcastle boss Eddie Howe.

Dharmesh Sheth noted the pair ‘patrolling in shifts’ whilst Slot remained set in place for the opening half of action at Wembley Stadium.

“Arne Slot has barely moved from his technical area. Eddie Howe and Jason Tindall are patrolling in shifts. #Tense,” the reporter noted on Sky Sports’ coverage.

The Liverpool boss may get frustrated yet

There’s no question we’ve not been the better side, judging from what we’ve observed in the first 45.

We held the higher share of possession (55.5% possession 44 minutes into the tie) but have yet to fire a single shot (compared to the Geordies’ nine with three on target). Dan Burns’ headed goal was really only inevitable, wasn’t it?

Given that Liverpool could very well have had a penalty call in their favour – after Kieran Trippier appeared to handle the ball in the box – you could forgive Arne Slot for feeling a little hard done by.

Ah, well, there’s plenty of game left.

